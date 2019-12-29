TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,075.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,285,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 548,545 shares of company stock worth $28,647,721 and have sold 79,817 shares worth $4,432,606. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 339,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

