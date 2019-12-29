TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Up 38.2% This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $427,859.00 and approximately $1,307.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023748 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000780 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001221 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

