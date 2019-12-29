Ubiq Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $797.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.