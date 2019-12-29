UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $48.73. 16,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,042. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

