Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 370,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,747. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.