United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

UCFC stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. United Community Financial has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $208,104 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in United Community Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Financial by 840.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in United Community Financial in the second quarter worth $100,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

