UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BigONE, Allcoin and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $323,292.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OTCBTC, HADAX, LBank and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

