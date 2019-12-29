Unobtanium (UNO) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $7.96 million and $757.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $39.50 or 0.00534086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,395.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.02872661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020321 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,478 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

