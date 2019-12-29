US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 164.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on USWS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

USWS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 1,915,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. US Well Services has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Well Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

