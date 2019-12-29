USDQ (USDQ) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013469 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, USDQ has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $12,420.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00344585 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003489 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014006 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,120 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.