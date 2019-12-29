USDX Trading Up 38.2% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $232,831.00 and $5,081.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00032634 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000769 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003854 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001331 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

