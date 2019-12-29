Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Uxin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

UXIN stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Uxin has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at $28,990,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Uxin by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 525,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

