Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

NYSE:VNE opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 60.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

