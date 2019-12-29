Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.76.

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,155. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

