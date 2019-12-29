Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOLV-B. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a SEK 127 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 160.60.

Shares of STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 160.05 on Wednesday. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 143.02.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

