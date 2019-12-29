VoteCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $112,770.00 and $61.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00390935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00100740 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000574 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 72,182,250 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

