Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.