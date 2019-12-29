Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.90 Million

Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $77.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.65 million to $80.66 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $82.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $316.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.87 million to $320.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $315.20 million, with estimates ranging from $310.71 million to $325.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,704,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 280,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.