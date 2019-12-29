Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,980,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WDC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. 3,179,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.79. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

