WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0062

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $23,136.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, LBank and Cryptopia. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

