Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $67.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 244,356 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 502,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,945. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

