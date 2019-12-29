Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

