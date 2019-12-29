Winding Tree (LIF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,651.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,651.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

