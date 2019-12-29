WINk (WIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.68 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $18.41 million and $8.68 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

