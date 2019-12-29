Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 835,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.