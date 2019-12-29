WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.38 ($3.12).

MRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of MRW traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 204.10 ($2.68). The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

