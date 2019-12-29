Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

WWW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 268,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,710. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

