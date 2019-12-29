Yamana Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

