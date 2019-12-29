Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.57. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 8,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,649. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.