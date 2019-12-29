Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. II-VI posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,014,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.97. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

