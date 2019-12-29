Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.98. Talos Energy reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 285,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.86. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $98,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

