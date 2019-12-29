Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $197,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $73,430,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $75,691,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $56,969,000.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. 162,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.