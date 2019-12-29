Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Well Services.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million.

Several analysts have commented on USWS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Well Services stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $1.52. 1,915,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. US Well Services has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.