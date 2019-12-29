Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 94,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,995. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 46.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,004 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.