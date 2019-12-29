Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 48,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

