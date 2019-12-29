Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.22 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post sales of $87.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.87 million and the highest is $87.77 million. Pluralsight posted sales of $67.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $315.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.97 million to $315.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $387.05 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

PS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 1,054,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.21. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $16,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $28,770,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 151.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 791,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit