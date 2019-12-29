Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.22 Million

Brokerages expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post sales of $87.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.87 million and the highest is $87.77 million. Pluralsight posted sales of $67.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $315.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.97 million to $315.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $387.05 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

PS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 1,054,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.21. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $16,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $28,770,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 151.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 791,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

