Zacks: Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Secureworks posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCWX. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Secureworks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Secureworks by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Secureworks by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SCWX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 98,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.