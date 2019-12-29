Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.98.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,388,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $72.94. 925,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $69.97 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.