Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Star Resources’ earnings. Golden Star Resources reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Star Resources.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 880,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,949. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

