Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.44 Million

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $524.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.40 million. Kennametal reported sales of $587.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 262,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

