Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.44 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $524.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.40 million. Kennametal reported sales of $587.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 262,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit