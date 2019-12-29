Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $2,640,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,720.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 159,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,548. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

