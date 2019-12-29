Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 90.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

