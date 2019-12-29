Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRCC stock remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.