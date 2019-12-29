Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 127,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 162,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,475. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

