Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. National Bank has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. National Bank’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,313,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

