Zacks Investment Research Lowers MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

