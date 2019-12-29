Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

