Zacks: Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $53.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. Research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $234,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

