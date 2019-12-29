Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CLUB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 94,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,642. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 21,508 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLUB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 120.4% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 115.3% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

