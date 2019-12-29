Zap Achieves Market Capitalization of $254,071.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market cap of $254,071.00 and $9,448.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

